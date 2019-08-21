news, story, article

By Grace Princess Tarwo, GNA

Accra, Aug. 21, GNA - The chiefs and people of Jamestown in Accra on Wednesday received Diasporans who took part in the historical and reconciliatory journey from Jamestown to Jamestown, marking 400 years since their forefathers were taking from the shores of Africa.

The symbolic event was to commemorate the struggle of African slaves shipped from Jamestown Accra-Ghana in 1619 to Jamestown Virginia in America.

Gracing the occasion was President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and some Ministers of state, who welcomed the returnees at Jamestown Mantse Agbonaa.

Mrs Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, Minister of Tourism, Arts and culture, said Ghana's Pan-Africanism had not been in doubt, as the legacy of earlier leaders remained a worthy cause for Ghana to sustain.

She said the Ministry was glad as it drew close to a successful celebrations marking the ‘Year of Return' since its inception in January 2019.

The ‘Year of Return had endorsed 78 events for the year-long celebrations.

The Minister said despite being away, some of the people in the diaspora contributed so much to Africa's growth, adding that, Ghana had received lot of personalities like; Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the US House of Representatives, Samuel L Jackson, Micheal J White, AJ Johnson, Kofi Kingston, Debora Cox, Pops Mensah-Bonsu and Danny Glover, among others.

She said the visit should begin a long lasting partnership between the indigenes and those in the diaspora for the benefit of all.

Mrs Oteng-Gyasi acknowledged the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) for spearheading all the events for the Year-long celebration so far.

She also thanked the Panafest Foundation, Office of Diaspora Affairs at the Presidency and the Adinkra group for playing key roles in ensuring that the 400 years celebrations went well, and pledged the support of the Ministry towards their initiatives for a successful development of Africa.

Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah, the Mayor of Accra, urged the returnees to participate in the remaining activities.

Mr Kwasi Agyemang, Chief Executive Officer of GTA, said Jamestown was the centre of tourism in Ghana, as it had the Lighthouse and the Jamestown Fort, thorough which the first slave ship took off to Jamestown Virginia.

He urged the returnees to explore, interact, partner and establish businesses and institutions that would yield benefits for everyone.

Mr Diallo Sumboy, the Chief Executive Officer of Adinkra group and Organizer of the team, acknowledged President Akufo-Addo for the initiative and the warm reception, adding that, they would not relent in partnering and initiating developmental projects in Ghana and Africa as a whole.

The returnees went through some rituals of the Ga state, such as wearing of the traditional leaves and were also entertained with traditional drumming and singing.

GNA