By Eunice Tekie Tei, GNA



Forifori (E/R), Jan 30, GNA - The Ghana Union Assurance Life Company Limited, an insurance company based in Koforidua has donated 50 bags of cement to the Forifori Prison Camp to support in the construction of an infirmary for the camp.

The project will serve the health needs of the prisoners.

At a short ceremony held to hand over the bags of cement to the prison, Mr Owusu Sekyere, the Koforidua Manager of the Ghana Union Assurance Life Company Limited said, the gesture formed part of the company's corporate social responsibility programme to give back to society.

He said the company saw the need to support the prison as they lacked sponsorship from corporate entities and the visit was also to interact with the inmates and find out how the company and other entities could support them.

Mr Sekyere promised continuous support to the prison.

Receiving the cement on behalf of the prison, Superintendent Paul Agyei- Nkansah, the Acting Officer in-Charge of the camp, expressed gratitude of the inmates and the entire prison establishment to the company.

He accessing healthcare at long distances was a major worry appealed to other non-governmental organisations and the government to help the camp with first aid kits for the over 114 inmates.

