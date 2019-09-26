news, story, article

By Winifred Kodua



Tema, Sept. 26, GNA - The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Tema Office, has commemorated this year’s World Tourism Day with a clean-up exercise at the Chemu Lagoon estuary.

The massive clean-up exercise was done by GTA officials, personnel of the Eastern Naval Command, Ghana National Fire Service, as well as staff of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) and students of the Nyaniba Institute, who weeded, cleaned, swept and cleared gutters in the area.

Mr Charles Buabin, Acting Tema Regional Manager of the GTA, told the Ghana News Agency that the World Tourism Day was celebrated annually on September 27, to raise awareness on the role tourism played in the social, cultural, political and economic sectors of the nation.

He revealed that tourism accounted for at least one out of every 10 jobs and expressed the hope that the figure would increase as GTA was doing their best to promote tourism among the people.

Mr Buabin indicated that the theme for the 2019 celebration was, “Tourism and job, a better future for all”.

According to him, his outfit decided to clean the area as they saw the estuary and its environs as a big tourism attraction in Tema Newton adding that 200 coconut trees were planted at the place during the 2018 celebration to beautify the place.

He added however that 180 of the plants survived necessitating the need to replace the 20 that withered away.

“This a big tourism attraction, when the coconut grow up, we can have a camping area, people will come and camp, we can have a visitors’ centre where people will go for briefing about Tema before touring the area, this could create jobs for the youth”, he stated.

He hoped that when more coconut trees were planted along the estuary and the place was kept neat, it could be one of the biggest tourist destinations in future that would provide jobs for many as well as provide foreign earnings to the country.

According to him, plans were underway to intensify education among residents on the need to observe good environmental practices along the Chemu due to its tourism potential.

GNA