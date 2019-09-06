news, story, article

By Grace Princess Tarwo, GNA



Accra, Sept. 6, GNA - The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) on Friday inspected the Titanic Beach in Sakumono and the La Pleasure Beach Resort all in the Greater Accra Region to evaluate progress of their sanitation work and existing layout facilities.

The exercise was also to check on the security measures put in place by management of the beaches to secure lives and health of users and check permits of individual structures built on the beaches.

The team was led by Mr Akwasi Agyemang, the GTA Chief Executive Officer and his two deputies as well as some staff members.

Mr Akwasi Agyemang said the Sakumono beach was one of the developing beaches used by many people in the Tema West Municipality and beyond, hence the need to ensure that it was clean and safe for people to use.

Mr Agyemang in the company of his team and Mr Kwasi Poku, the Presiding member Tema West Municipal Assembly, Mr Mujeeb Kutia, Works Sub Committee Chairman and Mr Vincent Blah Quarshie, Municipal Works Engineer, also said there had been lot of progress with the sanitation and layout since the team last visited in August 2018.

The Authority would engage the necessary stakeholders to come out with a master plan to give demarcations and situate some structures properly, he said.

At the La Pleasure Beach, the CEO gave a 10-day ultimatum to the management to meet certain requirements that were unavailable such as Fire Service Certificate, Environmental Protection Agency permit and Police clearance.

He said the failure to meet these requirement within the stipulated time would leave the authority with no option than to close down the facility.

Mr Agyemang said the time could be extended if management of the La Pleasure Beach make progress with providing documents that have been demanded.

He said the Authority is unhappy to take such measures as many people work within the facility and depended on that for their livelihood adding that the right thing should be done to create a serene environment for all.

Mr Vincent Blag Quarshie, Works Engineer Tema West Municipal Assembly, applauded the GTA for the exercise and assured them of much better and demarcated structures with proper layout on their next routine check.

He said some illegal structures along the access way would be demolished to allow free exit.

GNA