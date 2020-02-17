news, story, article

By Olivia Ayerh/ Evans Quayson, GNA



Fijai, Feb. 17, GNA - The Western Region office of the Ghana Tourism Authority and COCOBOD have presented boxes of chocolate to the paedetric unit of the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital to mark its annual chocolate day celebration.

The 2020 National Chocolate Day is on the theme “My Chocolate Experience, My Holistic Wellbeing”.

The Chocolate day event is celebrated under the auspices of Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture annually to promote the consumption of made-in-Ghana chocolate and highlight chocolate as a healthy product, while expressing love and kindness to others.

Mr George Nkrumah Ansere said cocoa was an important product, enriched with a lot of nutrients to help in human development.

"Chocolate is also a symbol of love".

Mr Ansere appealed to the youth to express their love in a more responsible way.

The Senior House Officer, Prince Boadi at the Paediatric Unit was grateful to the Authority and partners for the donation.

He said there were lots of challenges facing the unit particularly incubators for premature babies to assist them in effective breathing.

He said the Unit needed six or more of the machines and called on individuals and benevolent organisations to help them purchase the incubators to help save lives.

