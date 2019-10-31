news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 31, GNA - Ghana will mark the National Youth Day on Friday, November1, 2019.



The day is set aside by the Africa Union Commission to increase awareness and recognise young Africans as critical agents of positive change.

Addressing the media at the mid-week briefing in Accra, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Information Minister, said the National Youth Authority, the government agency mandated to regulate and coordinate youth development, has outlined a number of activities to celebrate the day.

It would be held under the theme: “Ghana Beyond Aid; The Youth Factor,” which stems from the vision of President Akufo-Addo.

Some activities lined-up are Wednesday, 30th October (Transit/Reporting),

Thursday, October 31(Rehearsal of Youth Parliamentary Procedures and Processes),

Friday 1st November (Africa Youth Day Celebration/State of Youth Affairs) youth takeover media for discussion from 0800 to 0900 hours and public lecture.

