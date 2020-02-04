news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 4, GNA - The Director-General (DG) of the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), Professor Alex Dodoo, has paid a courtesy call on the Oti Regional Minister, Mr Kwesi Owusu-Yeboa to discuss issues of deepening the presence of the Authority in the newly-formed Region.



The brief meeting was held at the Regional Coordinating Council office at Dambai on 3rd February, 2020.

During the discussion, Prof. Dodoo told the Minister of the Authority's intention to establish offices in the Region by June this year.





"We have seen the potential of this Region in contributing to government's agenda of a Ghana Beyond Aid due to the activities at the border and also the huge farming potential of the Region," he emphasised.

"We are here to support you and plans are far advanced to establish an office in the Region by June 2020," he added.

The Minister expressed his delight that the GSA wants to be visible in the area.

"We are happy to receive you and pledge our support to help you in the area of standardisation and inspection activities," the Minister noted.

He added that the Ministry would help the GSA to set up its offices across the Region especially along the border, so as to intensify its inspection activities.

The GSA, via its National Aflatoxin Sensitisation and Management (NASAM) project, is in the Oti and Volta Regions to educate Agric Extension Officers, Farmers and the General Public on the dangers and management of Aflatoxins.

GNA