By Elizabeth Baah / Winifred Kodua, GNA

Ashaiman (GAR), Sept. 20, GNA - The Ashaiman branch of the Ghana Society of the Physically Challenged has commissioned a corn mill business for its members.

Mr Courage Womenyor, Chairman of the Ashaiman branch of the Ghana Society of the Physically Challenged, told the Ghana News Agency during the commissioning that it cost them a little over GHs 5,000 to set up the business.

Mr Womenyor said the project was aimed at raising funds to cater for the health and educational needs of members.

He noted that the corn mill project was one of the numerous projects his outfit would be undertaking to ensure that the physically challenged in the community did not beg for alms.

He called on the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly (ASHMA) to support members by approving their request for the release of a piece of land for the development of a rehabilitation centre in the area to provide the needed employment for them.

He added that there was the need for the establishment of a special school for the Persons Living with Disability (PWDs) as the hearing impaired and the visually impaired in the society had to travel several miles to access education from other districts.

“We need a piece of land for a rehabilitation centre for vocational training for the disabled community in Ashaiman so that they will not find themselves begging on the streets and we also need a special school to educate the disabled in this community, ”he said.

He commended the government for its enormous support towards PWDs in the country pleading however that government should consider increasing the Disability Fund from three to five per cent of the District Assembly’s Common Fund since the money was not enough.

