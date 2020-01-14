news, story, article

Accra, Jan. 14, GNA - A seven-member Board of the Ghana School of Surveying and Mapping (GSSM) has been inaugurated by Mr Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources in Accra for a two- year mandate.



The Board is chaired by Mr James Ebenezer Dadson, a Technical Director at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

Other members of the board include Mr James Ofori Boadu and Mr Yaw Aboagye Kyei both from the Lands Commission, Mr Daniel Adomako Agyemfrah, a Principal of the Ghana School of Surveying and Mapping, Dr Anthony Arko Adjei, a Geometric Engineering Lecturer, KNUST, Mr J. C. Acquaah from the Ghana Institute of Surveyors and Mr Richard Kwaku Baah of the Students Representative Council of GSSM.

Mr Asomah-Cheremeh, the Sector Minister, while inducting members of the Board, urged them to bring their individual and collective skills and experiences to bear on the management of the School.

He entreated them to undertake research and implement pragmatic and innovative measures to address the challenges of the School.

The Minister charged them to ensure that students’ capacity and competencies were adequately nurtured for national growth and development, adding that, the Ministry was working to resolve those challenges in due course.

Dr Anthony Arko Adjei, on behalf of his colleagues, assured the government they would do their best to discharge their duties.

"Our appointment comes with a responsibility to promote academic excellence, and the welfare of staff and students.

"We assure you that we will work tirelessly with ears to listen to our stakeholders and hearts committed to duty," Dr Arko Adjei said.

GNA