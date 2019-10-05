news, story, article

By Joyce Danso, GNA



Accra, Oct. 5, GNA - The Ghana School of Law is to be expanded in order to increase admissions, the Chief Justice Sophia A.B. Akuffo, has said.

She said the expansion would be captured in the 2020 budget to be presented in Parliament.

Speaking at the enrollment of 305 newly trained lawyers at the auditorium of the Economics Department, University of Legon, the Chief Justice said, the General Legal Council would not compromise on the quality of lawyers produced by the Ghana School of Law.

She said the Council’s position was that every student who gained admission into the Ghana School of Law obtained a 50 per cent pass mark.

Her comments comes in the wake of more criticism of the Council over mass failure of candidates seeking admission into the Ghana School of Law.

The Chief Justice said the Council and the National Accreditation Board were currently assessing all the 14 faculties of law.

She said a report on the faculties by the two bodies would determine if all the faculties could continue offering the law courses.

GNA