Accra, Feb. 20, GNA - Lieutenant General Shailesh Tinaikar, the Force Commander for the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), has commended Ghana’s troops for the exceptional work done in ensuring peace.



Lt. Gen. Tinaikar sent a commendation letter praising UNMISS Ghana Battalion Seven (GHANBATT 7) saying the Civil Military Cooperation activities the Unit engaged was worthy of emulation.

A statement from the Battalion, copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Thursday, said Lt. Gen. Tinaikar was full of praise to the women peacekeepers who worked tirelessly and cheerfully under challenging circumstances in bringing vast change in the security environment.

It said GHANBATT 7, since its inception in the UNMISS Theatre in March 2019, had dominated its Area of Responsibility through all forms of patrols in Bentiu, Leer and surrounding villages.





That, the statement said, contributed greatly to the reduction of violence and built the confidence of the civil population.

The statement added that GHANBATT 7 also engaged in a number of Civil Military Cooperation including the rescue of a cattle epidemic at Koch through the veterinary cell.

The Battalion also embraced and conducted the longest extended Long Duration Patrols in the Unity State with excellence.

The GHANBATT 7 troops were deployed on the Long Duration Patrols to Koch and its environs from January 1 to 17, 2020.

GNA