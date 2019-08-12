news, story, article

Kumasi, Aug 12, GNA - The National Youth Authority (NYA) has stressed the need for Ghana to up its investment portfolio on youth literacy programmes.

This is because global trends and the modern development indicators sought to support the fact that any country aiming to achieve accelerated development needed a knowledge-based youth.

Mr. Emmanuel Asigri, Chief Executive of the NYA, indicated that the youth who achieved considerable level of education were twice more likely to contribute meaningfully to a nation's development processes than their uneducated counterparts.

They are better equipped with the requisite knowledge, expertise and confidence vital to confronting development challenges for the benefit of the society.

Mr Asigri, in a speech read on his behalf, at the 2019 International Youth Day celebration at Tanoso near Kumasi, said for that reason, the government's 'Free Senior High School' programme ought to be given the utmost priority and attention.

"We need many more educated youth to facilitate job and wealth creation, increased productivity and prosperous future," he noted.

"The Role of the Youth in Contributing to Quality Education in Ghana", was theme for the celebration.

In line with the commemoration, the Ashanti Regional 'Youth Parliament' staged a performance to articulate home the indispensable role of the younger generation in realising the nation's educational goals.

In attendance was the Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso, Dr. Samiu Kwadwo Nuamah, as well as the educated elite and government officials.

Mr Asigri explained that no meaningful development could occur when the human resource base was unhealthy.

"None of the remaining 15 out of the 17 global Sustainable Development Goals ( SDGs) could be achieved to the neglect of SDGs 3 and 4 - which aim at ensuring good health, wellbeing and quality education for all," he remarked.

Mr. Simon Osei-Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister, in a message delivered on his behalf, advised the youth to stay off vices.

Mr. George Orwell Amponsah, Ashanti Regional Director of NYA, explaining the rationale behind the 'Youth Parliament', said it was to serve as a platform for the youth to discuss issues militating against their own development.

Dr Nuamah urged the youth to take interest in the Parliamentary affairs in order to understand its activities and role in the nation's development.

