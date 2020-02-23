news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 21, GNA – Soldiers of the Ghanaian Battalion serving with the United Nations Mission In South Sudan (UNMISS GHANBATT 7) have been awarded with the prestigious United Nations Peacekeeping Medals for their selfless service.



The award was also in recognition of their immense contributions towards the peace process in the Republic of South Sudan.

A statement from the Battalion and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said a total of 698 all ranks were decorated with the medal at a colourful ceremony at the GHABATT Headquarters after having served the mandated 90 days to be qualified.

It said Madam Hiroko Hirahara, the Head of Field Office for Unity State, who was the Reviewing Officer, commended them for the high sense of professionalism and dedication to duty exhibited over the past 11 months.

The statement said the performance of GHANBATT 7 had drawn admirations from both military and civilian components of UNMISS and the local communities.

It quoted Madam Hirahara as saying: "The Battalion's initiative for a flagship football league in the Protection of Civilian (PoC) camp christened 'UNMISS GHANPOC Champions League 2019 was unprecedented.”

The feedback from the community indicated that the league helped empower the youth and improved social life in the PoC site.

It said the Secretary-General of the United Nations had a zero tolerance policy towards Sexual Exploitation and Abuse and praised the efforts of the Commanding Officer in instituting appropriate measures to guard against acts of misconduct.

The ceremony was witnessed by Nana Ama Twum-Amoah, Ghana's Ambassador to Ethiopia with oversight on South Sudan, a high powered delegation from Ghana led by Rear Admiral Seth Amoama, the Chief of the Naval Staff, Brigadier General Johnson Kofi Akou-Adjei, the Senior National Representative who also doubles as the UNMISS Sector North Commander, among other dignitaries.

GNA