news, story, article

By Grace Princess Tarwo, GNA



Accra, Aug 20, GNA – Ghana on Tuesday welcomed 250 non-resident Africans including; Ghanaians, who had been away from the country and the diaspora as part of the celebrations of her “Year of Return.”

The reception of more people from the diaspora was to commemorate 400 years of African resilience and to offer them the platform to contribute their quota to the development of the country and beyond through the establishment of businesses and initiatives.

“Today marked exactly 400 years since the first ship of slaves landed in ‘Jamestown Virginia, America’ in 1619 from Jamestown in Ghana.”

Mr Akwasi Agyemang, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority and his team symbolically welcomed the people from the diaspora at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra.

Dr Ziblim Barri Iddi, the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, who also welcomed the returnees on behalf of the Minister, expressed joy over their return to their motherland.

He explained that as part of the activities to celebrate their return, a durbar of chiefs would be organised, where the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo would have a personal encounter with them.

The interaction, he explained, would enable participants to reflect on the historic and reconciliatory journey from ‘Jamestown to Jamestown.’

He said the day was a long awaited one, and advised the returnees to make use of the opportunity to explore the country and feel at home.

Mr Akwasi Awuah Ababio, the Head of Diaspora Affairs at the Presidency said the event was a symbolic marking for the returnees and urged them to participate in every activity commemorating the “Year of Return.”

He explained that the celebration was to explore the rich heritage of Ghana to enhance development.

GNA