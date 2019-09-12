news, story, article

By Elizabeth Yaa Brobbey/Jessica Dele Akakpo, GNA



Accra, Sept. 12, GNA - The Ghana Railway Company Limited on Thursday run a test of its rails on the Accra to Nsawam railway stretch to identify the problems on the lines and ascertain its reliability for commencement of operations.

The test run with five coaches, the company said, was study and conduct the worthiness of the rail line which has been lying dormant for many months and to conduct an accurate check on the tracks and rectify faults before commencement of regular service.

The monitoring team, led by Madam Comfort Awinya, the Traffic Manager; also included engineers and members of the media.

The test run was effective and the train proceeded smoothly till it arrived at Papase, one kilometer away from Nsawam, where the train developed a minor derailment.

Madam Awinya said the derailment was a minor incident adding that this was one reason why the test run was conducted- to check the reliability and durability of the tracks.

She assured the public that the problem would be rectified and public announcements would be made on when regular service would resume.

Residents of Nsawam in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, expressed their satisfaction with the reconstruction of the rail line adding that it would help to ease traffic concerns and commended government for delivering its promises.

GNA