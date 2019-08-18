news, story, article

By Iddi Yire, GNA



Accra, Aug 18, GNA - The Ghana Psychological Association (GPA) has conferred honorary membership on Professor Joseph Kwasi Essuman, the Association’s first President and other four influential members.

The other four members are: Prof Linda Dzama Forde, Dr Araba Sefa-Dedeh, Prof Koawo Edjah and Dr Epiphania Emefa Bonsi.

The five senior professionals were honoured for their involvement in promoting the association and the profession.

The award was conferred on the five at the Association’s 5th Public Lecture and Annual General Meeting held at the British Council's Auditorium in Accra.

Other members who had volunteered in various capacities for the association’s activities were also given recognitions; those who volunteered to render their services to the public during the recent Bank crisis in the country were also commended by the GPA Executive Board.

The event, which registered psychologists of various sub-fields, was held on the theme: “Attaining Quality Education: Untying the Knotty Issues”.

Dr Erica Dickson, National President of GPA, Mrs Gifty Twum Ampofo, a Deputy Education Minister in-charge of Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) and Reverend Dr Nkum-Wilson, Principal of Komenda Training College and the entire membership of the GPA present gave Prof Essuman and his colleague awardees a standing ovation and a big round of applause for their outstanding achievements.

A citation to Prof Essuman read: “You remained focused, encouraged passion in colleagues to see beyond the just ended day and remain hopeful for tomorrow. You never relented on your work as a professional psychologist and a leader”.

GPA described Prof Forde as a professional who demonstrated exceptional service to the development of psychology as a discipline and a profession, adding “with your skilful communicative competence, you have built relationships that produce results and leave all stakeholders feeling respected and valued”.

A citation to Dr Sefa-Dedeh also read: “Your psychological interventions and sacrifices during tempestuous moments in Ghana’s reconciliation era, has contributed to the piece and serenity we enjoy today”.

On the part of Prof Edjah, the citation lauded him for serving as a scribe and an executive member of the fledging association with confidence and hope.

Dr Bonsi’s citation read: “Your unalloyed service and self-sacrificing spirit in executing your professional mandate, serving on committees, and supporting research-related activities are commendable”.

Dr Dickson paid tribute to the awardees for their huge contributions to towards the success story of the GPA.

Mrs Twum-Ampofo, who graced the occasion, also expressed her appreciation to the pioneer leaders and lauded the efforts of GPA leadership.

Dr Collins Badu Agyemang, GPA National Vice President, said: “To be ignorant of our past and how far we have come will make us remain as children”.

GNA