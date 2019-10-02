news, story, article

By Grace Princess Tarwo/ Victoria Asante, GNA



Accra, Oct 2, GNA - The Ghana Post and the India High Commission on Wednesday launched a commemorative stamp in honor of Mahatma Gandhi to celebrate his 150th birthday and to strengthen ties between the two countries.

The stamp was designed with the Adinkrahene symbol, which symbolized supremacy and Kente, depicting royalty, with a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi.

The day also marked the United Nations day of non-violence and Gandhi’s struggle in the quest for freedom.

Mr George Andah, the Deputy Minister of Communications, who launched the stamp, said stamps facilitated communication, carried messages embedded in their usage and the imagery signifies that appropriate payment had been made for the service of transporting a letter.

He said the commemorative stamp was refreshing news for all postage stamp collectors and photo stamp dealers who were on the look for exceptional stamps, adding that, stamp collection was a satisfying experience that could aid in relaxation and connecting with others.

He urged the public to work hard to push the human race forward and effect positive change, no matter where they found themselves, and quoted Mahatma Gandhi saying “Be the change that you wish to see in the world”.

Mr George Afedze Hayford, Ghana Post Board Chairman said Mahatma Gandhi was a “man of great features like to Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah”, so Ghana Post did not relent in partnering with the India High Commission to issue the stamps to mark his 150th birthday.

He said the collaboration was to raise high the image of Gandhi by the High Commission, as an illustrious son of the world, internationally esteemed for his doctrine of non-violence protest to achieve political and social progress that has been of immense help to many.

Mr Hayford urged the public to use Gandhi’s legacies as a guidance in enhancing development in the world.

Mr Birender Singh Yadav, the Indian High Commissioner to Ghana said Gandhi was a symbol of peace worth emulating, so in his memory, the commission decided to partner with the Ghana Post for the issuance of the stamp, adding that, it would strengthen the bond between the two countries.

He expressed joy at the work done by the Ghana Post and called on everyone to work hard to push the vision of Gandhi in building an inclusive and harmonious society for all without the use of weapons.

Mahatma Gandhi was an Indian lawyer, politician and social activist, who became the leader of the nationalist movement against British rule of India.

He is internationally esteemed for his doctrine of non-violence protest to achieve political and social progress

GNA