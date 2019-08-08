news, story, article

Accra, Aug. 8, GNA - The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council has expressed concern about certain ethnocentric comments made by some Pastors in the recent past specifically against Ashanti, Fante and Ewe women.

In a statement signed by the General Secretary of the Council, Reverend Emmanuel Barrigah, encouraged all women, especially, those of the aforementioned tribes not to be deterred by such unguarded statements.

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council commended all women, for the valuable and commendable roles they play in the Church in Ghana as well as their immense contributions to national development.

“The Council acknowledges the great support these women have offered and continue to offer to their husbands and families to attain greater heights in their endeavours and ask that they should not be bothered by any reckless statement from anyone be it a clergy, a politician or a traditional leader,” the statement said.

The statement reminded all Ghanaians that, “we are one nation and one people with one destiny, and that there should be no place for tribal utterances that can fuel division among us.”

“Again, any such unsavoury statement should not be worth our discussion or time because the Ghanaian woman remains a force to reckon with in the society and deserves our commendation,” it added.

