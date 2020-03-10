news, story, article

By Bajin D. Pobia, GNA



Wa, March 10, GNA – Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister, has said the fight against terrorism is a collaborative one and Ghana cannot succeed without the help of others.

He said Ghana needed support from all its development partners to enable it to ward off the threats of terrorism and its occurrences in the country.

Dr Bin Salih said this when Mr Joseph Whittle, Head of Political and Communications at the British High Commission visited the region to interact with members of the Regional Security Council to know more about the security situation within and ? across the borders of Ghana.

“The threats of terrorism could not be fought by any one individual country. Ghana needed the collective attention of all involved to be able to fight it”, he said.

“Once terrorists and terrorism activities are occurring in Burkina Faso and other countries in the sub-region, Ghana could not be complacent and say that it could not happen on its shores”, he said.

Dr Bin Salih said Ghana is willing and ready to cooperate with any other nations that would assist her to be able to safeguard itself from the activities of terrorists and terrorism.

He called on Britain a nation superior in terms of its military might and intelligence gathering to support Ghana? in the training of “our military and other security personnel as well as the provision of the needed logistics “. ?

Mr Whittle said the Commission is interested to know more about the security situations in the regions and across Ghana.

He said the Commission was interacting with Civil Society Organisations and the media on issues of elections, peace and security.

The Head of Political and Communications at the British High Commission, gave the assurance that Britain would cooperate with Ghana, share problems and solutions and as partners work together on issues regarding security for the best interests of the two countries.

