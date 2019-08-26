news, story, article

Accra, Aug. 26, GNA - The Ghana Navy have undertaken skills training programme for 392 spouses of personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) as part of events marking their year-long 60th anniversary celebrations.



The five-day training programme at a total cost of GH¢51,510 trained 144 Army spouses, 180 Navy spouses, 50 Air Forces spouses, 11 Serving Personnel and one civilian at the Navy Headquarters, Burma Camp and the Eastern Naval Command (ENC), Tema.

The skills training programme organised by the Navy @ 60 Anniversary Planning Committee, was to equip the military spouses with business skills and to give them ideas on starting their own businesses.

Eight different companies were invited to introduce their business modules and ideas to them.

Participants were trained in the production of soaps and ice creams, confectionaries and food dishes, beads making, Gelle (head gear), make-up, floral arrangement and decoration, as well as lectures in home management, and parenting among others.

The training ended with an exhibition at the Burma camp where the spouses in their various Associations displayed some of the end products from the skills acquired.

Rear Admiral (R/Adm) Seth Amoama, the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), said at the exhibition that skills training was important because it improved practical knowledge and widened entrepreneurial opportunities.

He said that the life of an Armed Forces spouse was undeniably challenging, which may include staying away from one’s spouse for months or years.

“Our spouses possess varying characteristics, including physiological, psychological, ethnic, and cultural, among others, and recognizing and taking advantage of those diversities, builds a very strong military spousal community required to support serving personnel,” he said.

GNA