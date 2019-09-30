news, story, article

By Laudia Sawer



Tema, Sept. 30, GNA - Civilians and personnel of other security services over the weekend participated in an open day at the Eastern Naval Base in Tema to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Ghana Navy.

The over 1,500 participants were educated on various uniforms, equipment, weapons, sea boats of the Ghana Navy.

The participants, which included personnel of the Ghana Prison Service, students, churches and other individuals also enjoyed music from the Navy Band after which they boarded naval ships for sea trips.

Commodore Samuel Walker, Flag Officer Commanding, Eastern Naval Base, noted that the open day aimed at getting the citizenry to have a better understanding of the Naval establishment as a first step towards fostering friendly ties between the Ghana Navy and the public.

Commodore Walker called for cordial relations between the military and the civil society as to create the needed environment for peace and tranquillity.

The FOC said the military was in existence to protect people and property adding that people should discard the misconception that the military was unfriendly and fond of brutalizing civilians.

He urged fishermen to work hand in hand with the Navy as they were always ready to help them at sea.

GNA