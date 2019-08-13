news, story, article

By Dennis Osei Gyamfi, GNA



Accra, Aug. 13, GNA - The Ghana Navy as part of its 60th anniversary celebrations has handed-over to the Accra Psychiatric hospital a renovated facility at the cost of GH¢50, 000.00.

The Service held a ceremony on Tuesday to unveil the refurbished building and also donated some items to the patients.

The renovation works which took one month to complete involved works on the roof, ceiling, painting and refurbishment of washrooms at the ward.

Commodore Issah A. Yakubu, Chief Staff Officer, who made the presentation on behalf of the Service said, it was their way of giving back to the society, adding that, the renovation was to give a comfortable environment to the patients who were already in hardship.

He said it was not the first time the Service was undertaking such humanitarian activity, adding that, they had done many of them at different vulnerable places in the country especially during Christmas seasons.

“This is a special one, because it is done in line with our 60th anniversary celebration and this is the first time we are coming to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital. We want this to be a relationship between us and the facility here and we would continue to support the hospital in whatever little way that we can,” he said.

Dr Ama Boadu, Director at the Ridge Hospital said the hospital was grateful to the Naval Headquarters for the gesture and appealed to the public to come to its aid.

She said the hospital had 21 wards but most of them were not in good conditions, especially the washrooms. She said the renovated wards will help in good healthcare delivery to patients, and promised that the Hospital would take good care of the facility to maintain its current state.

Other activities to mark the year-long 60 years existence of the Navy include; humanitarian activity by the Western Naval Command and the Eastern Naval Command, Family Day, NAVTRAC Medical Outreach, Boat Regatta, Memorial Day, Drill Display, Ceremonial Parade and a Thanksgiving Service.

GNA