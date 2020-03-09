news, story, article

By Hafsa Obeng, GNA



Accra, March 9, GNA – Mr Samuel Nii Adjei Tawiah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Korle Klotey Municipal Assembly, has said Ghana could only consolidate its gains through dialogue and peaceful coexistence.

He said apart from being the first country south of the Sahara to attain independence, Ghana was also a torchbearer in Africa when it came to democratic governance.

He said after prolonged stints of military rule across the entire African Continent, Ghana had become one of the most peaceful countries in the region and this had earned her international recognition and respect.

Mr Adjei said this during the 63rd Independence Day parade, organised by the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly in Accra, on the theme: “Consolidating Our Gains.”





“As a country we have come a long way and have a lot to be proud of whenever we take a sober reflection upon the gains we have achieved as a people in spite of the few challenges and constraints,” he said.

He urged Ghanaians to endorse President Akufo-Addo in the upcoming general election to continue to improve on the gains made, as the Government had achieved a lot in its first term in office.

Madam Joyce Osae Apenteng, the Municipal Director of Education, expressed gratitude to the Government for the interventions and structures put in place to strengthen the educational system adding that the introduction of the standard base curriculum was significant.

She urged teachers to be dedicated to their work adding: “The work of teachers needs a lot of commitment and dedications, let us not relent on our efforts and also in performing our duty as expected.”

“I know that one day we shall look back at the outcome of our hard work and be happy.”

Madam Osae Apenteng encouraged the students to take their studies seriously to become responsible adults and urged parents to provide them with the basic necessities to enable them to concentrate on their studies.

Participating schools in the parade included Accra Senior High, Presbyterian Senior High, and the Kinbu Technical Senior High schools.

Others were the Adabraka Presbyterian Basic School, Ghana Lebanon Islamic School, Tiny Flower International, Osu Presbyterian Preparatory, Osu Salem Basic schools.

Osu Presbyterian Senior High School was adjudged the Overall Best in the march past, followed by Kinbu Technical Senior High, and Accra High School.

For the primary category the Ghana Lebanon Islamic School was awarded the best dressed school, the Osu Presbyterian Preparatory School was awarded Best Presentation and Calvary Methodist (One) Basic School was awarded best comported school.

GNA