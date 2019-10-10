news, story, article

By Hafsa Obeng, GNA



Accra, Oct 10, GNA - The National Leadership of the Ghana Muslim Mission (GMM) has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for making a definite statement on the Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE).



In a release, signed by Sheikh Dr. Amen Bonsu, National Chairman GMM and issued to the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday, it said it was gratifying to hear the President make a definite statement that, he would not allow anything such as CSE, that would destroy the moral values of the society, to be introduced into the educational system.

It said the GMM had taken a keen interest in the ongoing debate on mainstream media as well as social media platforms, about the purported attempt by the Ghana Education Service (GES) to introduce CSE into the education curriculum, starting from age four.

It said the President’s statement came as an addition to the statement by the Minister of Education, Mathew Opoku Prempeh and the GES, that there was nothing like CSE in the curriculum.

“We thank Almighty Allah for listening to our prayers and we also thank the President for re-assuring the citizenry and allaying our fears.”

The release urged the GES to take further steps to ensure that any document or related activity on CSE in the educational system was totally struck out.

“As stakeholders in Islamic Education in the country, we would not agree to any changes that will affect our Islamic principles on morality as well as the general cultural norms of our country that frown on certain sexuality inappropriate behaviours as well as immorality.”

It also urged the GES to always engage in broader consultations with stakeholders to discuss very sensitive issues that concerned education.

