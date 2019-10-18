news, story, article

By Iddi Yire, GNA



Accra, Oct 18, GNA – The Ghana Military Academy on Friday held a graduation ceremony for Regular Career Course Intake 59 and Short Service Commission/Special Duty Course Intake 57 at the Military Academy and Training School’s Parade Square at Teshie.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Commander-In-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, who was the Reviewing Officer at the Parade, formally commissioned the 132 new officers.

Out of the 132 officers, 103 were graduates of the Regular Career Course Intake 59 (Officer Cadets), while 29 were graduates of the Short Service Commission/Special Duty Course Intake 57.

In attendance were Mr Dominic Nitiwul, Minister of Defence and Lieutenant General Obed Boamah Akwa, Chief of Defence Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces.

Others are Major General William Azure Ayamdo, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral Seth Amoama, Chief of the Naval Staff and Air Vice Marshall Frank Hanso, Chief of the Air Staff.

The rest are Major General William Omane-Agykum, Commandant, Ghana Military Training School; Brigadier General Solomon Tei-Mensah Osabutey, Acting Commander, Ghana Military Academy and Mr James Oppong Boanuh, the Inspector General of Police.

The Commander-In-Chief presented awards to outstanding graduating officers.

Senior Under-Officer Bernard Nketiah, who was judged the best all round Officer Cadet in the Regular Career Course 59, was awarded with the Sword of Honour and the Chief of Army Staff’s Award, which is awarded to Army Cadets, who placed first in order of merit of the Regular Career Course 59 (Army).

The Chief of Defence Staff’s award was won by Junior-Under Officer David Kofi Abuyah, which is awarded to the Officer Cadet who place first in order of merit of the Short Course Commission/Special Duty Course 57.

Whiles the Academic Cane, which is awarded to the Officer Cadet, adjudged as the Best in Academic Studies Regular Course 59, went to Edward Dapaah.

The Military Cane, which is awarded to the Officer Cadet adjudged the Best in Military Studies in the Regular Career Course 59, was awarded to Junior-Under Officer George Amankwah.

The Chief of the Air Staff’s Award, which is awarded to the Air Force Officer Cadet, who placed first in the order of merit of the Regular Career Course 59 (Air Force), went to CSM Peter Buerno.

The Chief of Naval Staff’s Award (Sextant Award), which is awarded to the Midshipman, adjudged the best in Naval Welfare and Operations from the Regular Career Course 59 (Navy) went to Junior-Under Officer Prince Appiah Sarpong.

Brigadier General Solomon Tei-Mensah Osabutey, in his message to the graduating officers said: “The profession of arms is dynamic. There are constant changes in the character of war and threats of the 21st century. You must anticipate and embrace the constant changes in order to be successful.”

“We have equipped you with the basic knowledge and ideas and you need to build on it and grow. You need to read, learn and educate yourself to be relevant and stay on top of your chosen fields.”

