Accra, Oct 24, GNA - As Ghana joins the global community to commemorate the 74th Anniversary of the United Nations on Thursday, October 24, her focus would be to encourage citizens to work towards a clean environment for healthy living.

The celebration, therefore, be held under the theme "A Clean Environment for a Healthy Living, our collective responsibility".

A statement issued by the Foreign Affairs Ministry, and copied to Ghana News Agency, which announced this on Wednesday, expressed her commitment to the principles and objectives of the Charter of the world body, which was once headed by her distinguished son, Kofi Atta Annan.

“The commemoration signifies Ghana's time-honoured dedication to integrating the goals of the organization into the national political vision that places emphasis on peace and security, human rights, democracy and sustainable development,” the statement said.

“Over the years, Ghana has continued to play significant and leadership roles in the growth of the United Nations and to maintain peace, ensure global development and human rights.

“Ghana fully appreciates the importance of getting the United Nations closer to the people in their communities in the pursuit of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) particularly on matters of good health, well-being and good environmental”.

The UN was founded by 51 countries, after the Second World War, with a commitment to maintaining international peace and security, developing friendly relations among nations and promoting social progress, better living standards and human rights.

The international organization has since been taking action on a wide range of issues, and providing a forum for its 193 Member States to express their views, through the General Assembly, the Security Council, the Economic and Social Council and other bodies and committees.

Its activities include peacekeeping, peacebuilding, conflict prevention, humanitarian assistance, economic and social development, counter terrorism and promoting democracy and human rights.

GNA