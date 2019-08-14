news, story, article

Accra, Aug. 14, GNA - The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) will commemorate its 70th Birthday tomorrow, Thursday, August 15, 2019, at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.

On August 15, 1949, the GJA was birthed to promote high journalistic standards, media freedoms and welfare of journalists. It was also meant to defend journalists against abuse by state and non-state actors.

A statement signed by Mr Kofi Yeboah, the General Secretary said the commemoration of the 70th anniversary would involve the cutting of anniversary cake and reflections on the history and relevance of the GJA by some distinguished personalities.

Professor Henry Kwasi Prempeh, the Chairman of the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), would be the Guest Speaker.

Other key speakers would be Ambassador Kabral Blay-Amihere, former GJA President; Most Rev. Prof Emmanuel Asante, the Chairman of the National Peace Council (NPC), and Dr. G.T. Anim, the first Ghanaian General Manager of the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

Representatives of key partners, including Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA), Private Newspaper Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG), UNESCO Ghana, and the US Embassy in Accra, would also deliver goodwill messages.

The statement said Mr David Anagletey, former Ghana Ambassador to Togo and Director-General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation will chair the event.

It said there would be live coverage of the event on GTV, Atinka TV, GHOne, TV3 and other broadcast networks.

Meanwhile, the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) has congratulated GJA on its 70th anniversary.

“The GJA is a shining example – a journalists’ association with an unwavering commitment to standing up and speaking out in defense of journalists and journalism.

“From your successful struggle against the Criminal Libel and Sedition Law to the adoption this year of the Right to Information Law the GJA has been at the forefront of protecting not only the country’s journalists, promoting the best in independent, ethical journalism but also in defending citizens’ rights to information.

“Today, on your anniversary, that spirit and courage in defense of media freedom is needed more than ever. Around the world, journalism is under attack – and even in Ghana, which enjoys greater media freedom than all other countries in Africa – your solidarity, your voice, your advocacy is increasingly vital to defend your achievements.

“We are proud to honour you today, to thank you for 70 years of struggle and to pledge to stand shoulder to shoulder with you in the future. Happy Birthday GJA,” the statement concluded.

