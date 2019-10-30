news, story, article

By Dennis Osei Gyamfi, GNA

Accra, Oct. 30, GNA - Brigadier General Abraham Yeboah Nsiah, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) Southern Command has said that Ghana was well equipped to protect its territory, should any foreign country attack her.

He said the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) had adopted the use of modern technology and tools in various battle situations, adding that citizens should be confident of their maximum protection.

He said personnel of GAF had received all the necessary and modern training required to alleviate any external threat should it occur.

“We do not hope that any of such untoward situation will come but should the country be attacked by a foreign force, we are ready to battle,” he noted.

He said this in an interview after a Land Combat Fire Power demonstration organised at the Bundase Training Camp for the Senior Staff Division students of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College.

The exercise involved the display of various components of an Infantry Battalion, Firepower of Battle Group as well as other support elements of GAF. High calibre weapons were also fired as part of the demonstration.

Brigadier General Yeboah said the essence of the demonstration was to showcase the fire power at battle group level to the student group, which included 30 foreign students from 12 different African countries.

“They are taught in the lecture hall, but this is a practical demonstration of how war is orchestrated in the battle field and that is what we demonstrated to them (students) today.” he said.

In attendance were Brigadier General Emmanuel Okyere - National Security Advisor, Collins Owusu Amankwah - Vice Chairperson of Parliamentary Select Committee on Defence and Interior, as well as the Military High Command.

