By Eunice Hilda Ampomah, GNA

Accra, Oct. 21, GNA – Nana Kwarteng Amanfo, Founder of the Sankofa Ministries, a non-denominational Christian group, has said Ghana is not spiritually safe, in the midst of actions and words of deception from false prophets and unqualified men of God.

Nana Amanfo, popularly known on radio and television as “Nyansa Kyeame” told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that, per the rate at which false prophets were deceiving people, the nation could lose its spiritual protection if her citizens did not rise up to pray with vigilance.

He said: “False prophets are behind the destructions in the country. I don’t see this country as a Christian nation anymore, unlike years ago when good doctrines were preached.

“A false prophet can invite you to buy miracle water, money perfume, marriage soap, anti-witchcraft body cream, but if it works, why don’t they make their own monies by simply spraying themselves with the perfumes.”

He quoted 2 Thessalonians 3:7, “For you yourselves know how you ought to follow our example. We were not idle when we were with you, nor did we eat anyone’s food without paying for it. On the contrary, we worked night and day, laboring and toiling so that we would not be a burden to any of you.”

He, therefore, advised people to work hard to secure their wellbeing.

Nana Amanfo appealed to true men of God to join forces with patriotic citizens to ‘save’ the nation.

