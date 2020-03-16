news, story, article

Accra, March 16, GNA – The organizers of the 4th Ghana International Trade and Financial Conference (GITFIC) have postponed this year’s conference, following directives from the President of Ghana with regard to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.



The conference was scheduled to take place in Ghana from April 9th to 10th 2020.

In a statement signed by Mr Selasi Koffi Ackom, Chief Execitive Officer GITFIC and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the decision taken by the President on Sunday March 15 to ban all public gatherings, including for conferences, was in order and necessary especially in the light with the global pandemic COVID-19.

“The lives of every single person matters and everyone must be protected,” it said.

The statement said a new date would be announced soon.

GNA