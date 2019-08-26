news, story, article

Accra, Aug 26, GNA - The African Union Commission (AUC) and the Africa Transitional Justice Legacy Fund (ATJLF), are holding a two-day meeting in Accra to commence the popularization of the AU transitional justice policy (AUTJ) in Africa.

The meeting which takes place on 27th and 28th August 2019, is the first of a series of regional meetings to disseminate the AUTJP with the aim of promoting its effective implementation in the region.

A statement from the organisers said with support from the MacArthur Foundation, key government and civil society representatives from all 15 Member States in West Africa will converge in Accra to learn more about the AUTJP with a view to ensure coherence on transitional justice interventions across Africa.

Delegates will spend two days in Ghana to map out effective implementation strategies for the AUTJP and provide states with a framework that will eventually contribute to peacebuilding, democracy building, constructive management of diversity and post-conflict reconstruction and development.

At the end of the meeting, participants are expected to have a better understanding of the AUTJ policy and are positioned to proffer context-specific solutions to countries in conflict and those transitioning from conflicts and dictatorships in the region.

GNA