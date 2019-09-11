news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 11, GNA – The Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) has announced its intention to temporarily close down the road from Sokode to Bame in the Volta Region to all vehicles until further notice.



A statement signed and copied to the Ghana News Agency by Mr Nicholas Dome Brown, the Chief Executive of GHA explained that, the close down had become necessary due to a weak bridge over River Tsawoe between Akrofu Agorve and Akrofu Xeviwofe along the Sokode-Bame road.

It encouraged motorists travelling between Sokode and Bame to use the alternatives routes such as; Anyirawase – Bame and Ho – Klefe roads.

According to the statement, the GHA will count on the total cooperation of the public and would take necessary steps to remedy the situation, and expressed regret over the inconvenience caused.

GNA