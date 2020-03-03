news, story, article

By Samira Larbie, GNA

Accra, March 03, GNA - Dr Badu Sarkodie, the Director of Public Health, at the Ghana Health Service, on Tuesday reiterated that Ghana has no suspected case of the coronavirus disease (COVID19) so far.

He said debunked speculations that a man who died in Kumasi, Ashanti Regional capital might have been a suspect, stressing that test results on the man who arrived in Ghana from Germany was negative and that Ghana has no suspected case of the disease.

He said the deceased who arrived in Ghana from Germany, reported of a condition that showed signs of the COVID19; thus an emergency test conducted on him proved that he was free of the virus but died later at the hospital.

Dr Sarkodie in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said even though the cause of death was not known; the GHS was collaboration with Kumasi Center for Collaborative Research to conduct investigations into the matter.

He therefore urged Ghanaians not to panic as everything was under control and that they were doing everything possible with the necessary preparedness activities to ensure that should there be a case it could be picked up early to prevent an outbreak.

He said surveillance at the various points of entry have been heightened to ensure that passengers were properly checked for symptoms of the deadly disease.

Dr Sarkodie said due to the fast widespread of the disease, people especially Ghanaians were advised to adhere to the preventive measures put in place for their safety.

Regularly and thoroughly wash hands with soap and water, and use alcohol-based hand sanitiser, maintaining at least one and half metres (5 feet) distance between oneself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

People coughing persistently or sneezing should stay indoors or keep a social distance, but not mix with a crowd, adhere to good respiratory hygiene by covering mouths and noses with a handkerchief or tissue while sneezing or coughing.

GNA