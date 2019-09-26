news, story, article

By Iddi Yire, GNA



Accra, Sept 26, GNA - Madam Anne Sophie Avè, the French Ambassador to Ghana, says the ties between the youth of France and Ghana could be further strengthened through sports.

She noted that the French Embassy embraces sports activities particularly among children, and that this was in line with the French President Emmanuel Macron's expression in Ouagadougou, during his tour of Africa, where he underscored the need to cooperate in areas they have not explored so far including sports, youth, education and environment.

She recounted that early this year, the French Embassy organised a sporting programme dubbed: “Youth, Environment, Sports and Solidarity” (YESS), which aims at strengthening links between the youths of Ghana and France.

She said the YESS sports initiative gathered 300 children from six different schools, and this created an avenue for children from both countries to know each other.

Madam Avè made these remarks during an event to mark sports day in Accra.

It was organised by the Lycée Français Jacques Prévert of Accra (LFA), one of the French educational establishments operating under the management of the Agency for French Education Abroad.

The LFA has obtained the Génération 2024 Label, awarded by the Ministry of National Education; a label that aims to promote the Olympic and Paralympic values, and to develop regular and competitive sports practices among the greatest number.

LFA has been involved for several years in the development of sport for all; several sports competitions are organised every year, integrating Ghanaian institutions, partner communities and personalities from the sports world.

Madam Avè said LFA applied and won the label of Génération 2024, and this was linked to the Olympic Games which will be hosted by Paris in 2024.

She said the LFA’s sports day was about making children play and get engaged with sports.

“It is appropriate to invest in the youth, invest in education through sports; and that is something we are engaged in,” she added.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Madam Enyonam Fleku, a Teacher at LFA, noted that the event was held every year to get children in different classes and circles to interact among themselves as well their teachers.

She said among activities lined up was sack race, tug-of-peace, fisherman’s net, mini golf, and musical chairs.

Madam Fleku, who encouraged children to engage themselves in sports, added that “it helps to build their fitness and as well as help them to socialize”.

GNA