By Dennis Peprah, GNA

Sunyani, March 25, GNA - The Ghana Embassy in Denmark on Wednesday participated in the National Prayer and Fasting, declared by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to seek divine intervention, as the nation steps up measures to stem the spread of the novel Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

President Akufo-Addo on Sunday, March 22, declared Wednesday March 25, as a national day of prayer and fasting for Ghanaians to pray and intercede for the nation.

So far Ghana has recorded 68 confirmed cases of the deadly COVID-19 with three deaths.

The Embassy connected Ghana clergy resident in Copenhagen from eight churches, and held two-hour on-line prayer session for the nation.

In a telephone interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mrs. Amerley Ollennu Awua-Asamoah, Ghana’s envoy to Denmark said some Ghanaians in the Diaspora were also invited and participated in the prayer summit.

She indicated that the COVID-19 took the whole world captive, hence the need to seek the face of God for “God to have mercy on us and forgive us of our sins, deliver and heal our dear nation and the whole world from COVID 19.

“Indeed, at this crucial moment in the lives of mankind, we have nowhere to turn to, but to the Ancient of Days, the God of yesterday, today and forever who never fails His people”, Mrs. Awua-Asamoah stated.

“If we humble ourselves before Him this morning, I am very confident that God will hear us from above and deliver us from this crisis and above all grant us everlasting peace”.

Pastor Tony Acheampong of the International City Baptist Church offered intercessory prayers for the nation against escalation of COVID-19 in Ghana and its environs, while Pastor Oppong-Amoabeng of the International Central Gospel Church prayed for the protection of all health workers attending to the COVID-19 cases in the country.

Pastor Charles Frimpong of the Fountain Gate prayed for the recovery of all infected and affected people in Ghana, while Pastor Smith Atto of the International Temple Bridge Bible Ministry prayed for a breakthrough in a search of cure for COVID-19.

Pastor James Commey Agyei of the International Harvest Church prayed for President Akufo-Addo for God to give him divine wisdom and strength in responding to all challenges of leadership, while Pastor Samuel Agyei of God’s Ambassador Church prayed for the government.

Prayer for leaders of institutions and businesses in Ghana was said by Minister Nii-Ardu of Presbyterian Church of Ghana, while prayer for the Ghanaian Diaspora in Denmark and other Nordic countries against diseases were said by Apostle Ennin of the Church of Pentecost.

Pastor Joshua Kyeremeh of Methodist Church prayed for the all Ghanaian Ambassadors in the Nordic countries.

