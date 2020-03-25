news, story, article

By Eunice Hilda Ampomah, GNA

Accra, March 25, GNA – Apostle Eric Kwabena Nyamekye, the Chairman of the Pentecost Church says although Ghana could go on a lockdown, nothing positive would be achieved in the fight against COVID-19, if it did not seek the intervention of God.

He explained that although prayer could not change who God was, it could change his mind.

“No one can measure the power of prayer and the fervent prayer of a righteous man does a lot of wonders,” he said.

Apostle Nyamekye said this on Wednesday March 25, 2020, around the 18:15 hours when he led the Pentecost Church and the nation at large to bring the ‘National Day of Fasting and Prayer' to a closure.

No one has immunity for COVID-19 across the globe, he said and added that the disease did not spare anyone including the rich, healthy or high social status men.

It was therefore a wake-up call on everyone including non-believers to seek the face of the Lord in this time of global crisis.

The Chairman called on the world to develop a global approach to fight the canker, which was leading to high mortality every minute.

“I believe the roots of the Coronavirus are dead, what is left is for the leaves to wither,” he said.

He encouraged Ghanaians to remember other nations, when praying for God to change the narrative of COVID-19, to end the pandemic.

The President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Addo, on Saturday March 21, 2020 while addressing the nation on the state of the COVID-19 in Ghana, appealed to all Ghanaians, to observe March 25 as a ‘National Day of Fasting and Prayer’ to help in the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.

Ghana has since March 12, 2020 recorded 68 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three deaths.

