Accra, Jan 25, GNA - For the second year in a row, Clemonic Company Limited, a leading Ghacem cement distributor, has won the overall top cement distributor award for 2019.



The company won the laurels at the just ended Ghana Cement’s (Ghacem) Customer Appreciation Night held to reward top cement distributors and direct customers.





Speaking after receiving the top award, Managing Director of Clemonic Company Limited, Clement Effah, urged Ghacem to fix all the technical issues to ensure constant supply of cement on the market.

Mr. Effah reiterated that “Ghacem remains the partner of choice and we pledge continuous partnership to lead the cement business in Ghana.”

Ehunabobrim Prah Agyensaim VI, Chairman for the Event and Ghacem Board Member, in his address to the customers, said Ghacem would continue to place their customers first in all its dealings.

Nana Prah Agyensaim VI noted that “we will continue to seek impactful improvement actions as far as delivering customer excellence is concerned. Ghacem always recognizes the contribution of customers in its journey, and we wish our partnership will yield greater growth in 2020.”

He said Ghacem would continue to champion its long standing corporate social responsibility in the name of Ghacem Cement Foundation, which targets needy educational and health institutions with a yearly average of 30,000 bags donated for refurbishment and expansion.

The Managing Director of Ghacem, Stefano Gallini, on his part, said the company’s challenges were many but management had been able to surmount them all.

“Increased competition and an overcapacity of about six million was a high hurdle, but we jumped it without breaking a leg,” he said.

In 2020, Mr. Gallini said Ghacem would play a lead role in supplying quality cement to support the construction of roads in the country as the government has declared the year as “year of roads”.

“We expect a market growth and increased construction activities. We are expectant of what the year of roads, as declared by the President, brings. We hope to play a key role in supplying our consistent quality cement to these project sites. To our customers, do not hesitate to share new project areas with us for good business partnership at reasonable rates.”

The Managing Director further explained that ensuring a level playing field for all manufacturers of cement was a sure way to go, adding that Ghacem, a member of the second best cement company in the world, is more than willing to take up the challenge.

“We only ask for fair competition from all players.”

The Ghacem Customer Appreciation Night is an annual event held to honour loyal and outstanding Ghacem cement distributors and customers across the country.

Out of the over 150 distributors and 80 direct customers from across the country, 54 of them were awarded in categories such as Best Transporter, Most Loyal Distributor, and Best Sales Representative, among others.

Mississippi Top Ventures and Awellam Construction Ltd came second and third respectively; with China Harbour Engineering Co. Gh. receiving the Top Direct Customer Award.

GNA