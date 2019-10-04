news, story, article

By Team, GNA



Tamale, Oct 04, GNA - The mass registration of citizens for the Ghana Card, scheduled to begin today, October 04, in the Northern, North East and Savannah Regions could not happen at most centres.

A tour by a team of Ghana News Agency reporters to some of the registration centres in the Tamale Metropolis showed no activity at the centres.

Some of the centres visited included OLA JHS, AME Zion JHS, Sobriyya E/A School, Minawara Primary, Watherson SDA Primary School, Jakarayili Saqafat JHS, Dabokpa JHS, Kalpohin Anglican, Dohinaayili and T.Poly.

As at 10:30, some of those centres did not have any National Identification Authority (NIA) registration official, and others that had registration officials, also did not have equipment to use to register the citizens.

Some of the registration officials, who preferred not to be named, said the NIA was yet to supply them with the registration equipment to start their work.

Some of the citizens, who gathered at the centres to be registered, were seen with signs of disappointment at the turn of event.

Assistant Commander of Immigration, Mr Francis Palmdeti, Head of Corporate Affairs of NIA told the GNA that he would comment on the exercise later in the day.

GNA