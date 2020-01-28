news, story, article

By Afedzi Abdullah/Isaac Arkoh, GNA



Cape Coast, Jan. 28, GNA – The ongoing registration of people in the Central Region for the Ghana Card by the National Identification Authority (NIA) is beset by technical challenges.

Many of the applicants, who thronged the registration centres, in the early hours of the day one of the exercise, had to return home in anger due to faulty machines and the absence of registration officials at some of the places.

The few, able to go through the registration, could also not get their cards, something they clearly were unhappy about.

The registration exercise in the region began on Monday, January 27, and ends on Tuesday, February 18.

To take part in it, one must process a valid passport or birth certificate or oath of identity and evidence of acquired citizenship.

However, those who do not have the mandatory documents, need a relative issued with the Ghana Card, or two community members issued with the Ghana Card or serving or retired public or civil servants, the clergy amongst others, to vouch for them to be registered.

At some of the centres visited on Tuesday, the GNA observed that, the registration exercise could not start on time, as people waited anxiously in long queues.

Only few people had been registered at the registration centre near the Victoria Park at the time the GNA Reporters got to the place at about 0930 hours.

Things were not any different at the Professor Atta Mills Presidential Library, the Ayikoo-Ayikoo Mosque and the Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church Centres, where people were seen seated and waiting to be attended to.

Scores of people had made their way to the centres as early as 0300 and for more than six hours, they had not been attended to, forcing some of them to leave the place in anger and out of frustration.

GNA