By Robert Anane, GNA



Accra, March 20, GNA - The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has spelt out a number of measures with regards to court procedures, to help prevent the spread of corona virus infections.

A release signed by Mr Yaw Acheampong Boafo, National Secretary of the GBA and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the measures were to decongest the courts and also observe the prescribed social distancing protocols to prevent the possible further spread of the virus.

It said in view of the fact that there are presently cases that have already been scheduled before courts, lawyers may communicate with their colleagues in a matter if they were desirous of adjournments.

Where a matter is pending in a court, even if part heard, Counsel may agree on a date and inform the Registrar of the relevant Court accordingly by correspondence, the release said, adding that Lawyers may opt to take long adjournments within the term.

The release said all cases pending before the Courts must be adjourned to specific times on specific dates and that lawyers, must endeavor to appear only at the scheduled time.

Lawyers are to dispense with the presence of their clients and their acquaintances when applications are listed for hearing and in cases that are not part heard, the release said.

It said in cases that are part heard, lawyers must appear with the parties and witnesses scheduled to give evidence on the specific date.

"The National Executive of the GBA, entreats all its members to abide by the above guidelines to ensure that the courts are decongested to safeguard the health and safety of members of the Bar, Bench, staff of the Judicial Service, litigants and the general public," the release said.

