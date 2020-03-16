news, story, article

Accra, March 16, GNA - The Ghana Baptist Convention (GBC) on Monday called on its members to adhere to preventive measures by the Ministry of Health to minimize the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).



“All worship services and gatherings at church will be suspended for the next four weeks. All planned group activities are herewith suspended until further notice.”

These were contained in a release signed by Reverend Dr Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, President of the Convention and copied the Ghana News Agency.

This follows the directives issued by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to help deal with the pandemic.

“All Baptist Educational institutions be closed until further notice as directed. All funerals and weddings to be held at Baptist churches be suspended for the next four weeks,” it said.

The statement said burials should be private with not more than 25 people in attendance as well as maintain a social distance of two metres from someone showing the symptoms of the disease.

It encouraged member churches to prayerfully find alternative ways of achieving the objectives of their congregation, committees and institutions through deepening for instance, cell groups and where they did not have, form some with the help of Association or Sector Heads.

“Possibly providing livestreaming church services for the spiritual upliftment of church members, encouraging all members to intensify individual and family prayers, to develop stronger and personal relationship with the Lord,” the statement added.

It called on members to intensify and patronage the GBC’s television station (Shalom Broadcasting Network-SBN), as extra efforts would be put in to provide additional sermons and other contents for nurturing of members.

“In the midst of all the fear and anxiety surrounding the pandemic, let us not be afraid but rather be strengthened with the words of Exodus 14:13-14- Moses answered the people - do not be afraid, stand firm and you will see the deliverance the Lord will bring to you today…… The Lord will fight for you, you need to be still.”

The statement impressed on them to continually bear the world in prayer for God’s speedy intervention and peace which surpasses all understanding.

GNA