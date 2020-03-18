news, story, article

By Gifty Amofa, GNA



Accra, March 18, GNA – The Ghana Baptist Convention on Wednesday said it will resort to using the Shalom Broadcasting Network (SBN) Television to facilitate worship during the ban on social gathering to avoid the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Reverend Enoch Nii Narh Thompson, Vice President of the Ghana Baptist Convention, told the Ghana News Agency in Accra that the television broadcast would enable the congregation to be edified whilst evangelising.

“The directive is to enable the body of Christ within the Convention to continue evangelising and edifying its membership on the word,” he said.

“The Ghana Baptist Convention is also encouraging all our Baptist churches to sustainably get their sermons on our television station, SBN, for airing, at no cost to them during this period of no social gathering,” he added.

“A link to a livestream, an online portal or drive can be sent to email: info@sbnghana.com

or via WhatsApp (0541798889),” he said.

GNA