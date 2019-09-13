news, story, article

By Dennis Osei Gyamfi/Stephen Appiah, GNA



Accra, Sept. 13, GNA - The Ghana Army on Friday launched the 2019 Army Week Celebrations with a route march through some principal streets of Accra.

The Army together with other sister security services embarked on a march which started from the El Wak Stadium through to Accra Girls Senior High School to the Ring Road, Jubilee House and back to the El Wak Stadium.

The participating sister security services in the route march include: the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Fire Service, Ghana Prisons Service , Ghana Revenue Authority Customs Division, and Ghana Immigration Service.

The Army Week is a flagship programme of the Ghana Army that is meant to reflect and remind the Army of its values, loyalty and sacrifice for the nation.

The week-long celebration, to be held under the theme: “Ghana Army - Providing Security for National Development”, is scheduled to start on September 20 to 29.

Major General William Ayamdo, the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), said the route march was designed to reinforce the bond of friendship existing between the Ghana Army and their sister security service and also to test their endurance and fitness levels.

He said the Army Week Celebration was also to highlight the achievements of the Army over the years.

“Our celebration is not so much of festivity, but an occasion to showcase and reinforce Ghana Army’s achievement over the years so that the Ghanaian on whose tax we thrive can appreciate us better. It is also to boost morale further to reinforce teambuilding among personnel, and give recognition to individuals who have distinguished themselves in the course of duty”, he said.

The COAS said the Ghana Army has remained focused to the strategic reason for their existence.

He said they have in partnership with their sister security services played their role to ensure internal security and would continue to undertake regional and global peacekeeping missions in furtherance to Ghana’s foreign policy considerations.

Maj. Gen. Ayamdo said the Ghana Army would reconsider and design a system that would provide appropriate responses to keep the nation safe.

“With the expansion of our democracy and economic development, the trend of threats may change to become more challenging. We in the Ghana Army will redesign our systems and constantly rethink to provide appropriate responses to keep our country safe,” he said.

Lieutenant General Obed Boamah Akwa, the Chief of Defence Staff, commended the Ghana Army for the initiative and urged all Army personnel to participate fully within the week of the celebration.

“This has been a very successful exercise and we want to congratulate the Army for this initiative and to wish everybody well this week and ask for maximum participation”, he said.

During the celebration week, the Ghana Army would engage in the following activities; wreath laying ceremony to honour their fallen heroes and remind their young generation of their sacrifice, organise a symposium, military tattoo where some military set drills will be rehearsed, a march and shooting exercise to test marksmanship, clean up exercise, and tree planting programme in the Northern Region.

There would also be a General Parade and a non-interdenominational religious parade to climax the celebration.

GNA