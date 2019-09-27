news, story, article

By Denis Osei Gyamfi/ Stephen Appiah, GNA



Accra, Sept.27, GNA - The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), has held a Military Tattoo Parade as part of activities to climax its Army Week Celebration 2019, at the El Wak Sports Stadium in Accra.

A Tattoo is a military performance of music or display. Activities for this year's tattoo include; Silent drills, Band Display, Gymnastics, Dog Display and Rescue Operations among others.

The Army week-long celebration, from September 20 to 29, was under the theme; “Ghana Army- providing Security for National Development”

Speaking at the parade, Lieutenant General Seth Kofi Obeng, Former Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) of the GAF said the Military Tattoo was very important for the GAF because it helped to define the essence of their profession by shaping their respected behaviours, and that, it was one of the most admirable traditions of the Army.

"A military tattoo forms part of our open door policy, meant to provide the general public, a first-hand insight into what goes on in the Ghana Army.

The promotion and enhancement of civil and military cooperation during this event is brought to the floor on this occasion and they are usually used to inspire hope and reassure the citizenry of the loyalty of service to the state", he said.

The former CDS noted that, Military Tattoos instills discipline in soldiers and requires disciplined soldiers with a culture of high professional standards to execute to perfection actions involved in a tattoo programme.

"My hope is that the Ghana Army will make this a yearly event and to project its celebration to achieve international recognition by inviting military performances from our sister military countries to attract larger patronage and to boost tourism and create employment for our economic growth", he said.

Lt Gen Obeng commended the gallant officers of the Ghana Army for their dedication and professional conduct over the past years.

