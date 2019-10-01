news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 1, GNA - As part of activities of the 2019 Ghana Army Week Celebrations, the Ghana Army has held a cocktail reception to honour past Chiefs of the Defence Staff (Army) and Chiefs of the Army Staff at the Arakan Officers’ Mess.



This is to provide the platform to officially inform the Generals of the Army Week celebration, interact with them and also to tap from their wealth of knowledge and experience.

A statement issued to the Ghana News Agency by Commander A La-Anyane of the Public Relations Directorate of the Ghana Armed Forces said, the Chief of the Army Staff, Major General William Azure Ayamdo was honoured and humbled to welcome all the distinguished Generals to the event, which was historical.

He stated that it was a welcome invitation to reflect, share and enjoy the significance of the Army with friends, family, military personnel and the entire nation.

The Guest of Honour, Lieutenant General BK Akafia (rtd) in his address, expressed his gratitude to the honour done him and his colleague retired Generals and mentioned that the Army Week was a commendable initiative by High Command to showcase the Army and its achievement over the years and to also rekindle the spirit of togetherness amongst personnel.

Lieutenant General Akafia urged all personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces to revive their commitment to their core values and stated that it was imperative to remember at all times that the Ghana Armed forces thrived on time tested discipline, professionalism, integrity and loyalty to the constitution of the Republic of Ghana.

He advised that the dream of their fore-bears whose toil, sacrifice and labour they prided in today could duly be realised if they took chance of such occasions to renew and uphold their noble ideals for the rest of the population to see members of the Armed Forces as a symbol of hope.

He congratulated all personnel of the Army and assured them that nothing should stop them from celebrating their past and present, but ought to place some within the appropriate reflective perspective.

Dignitaries present were the Chief of the Defence Staff, former Chiefs of the Defence Staff, former Chiefs of the Army Staff, Service Chiefs, Formation Commanders, Directors General and Senior Officers.

