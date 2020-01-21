news, story, article

Accra, Jan. 21, GNA - Ghana and the United Kingdom have pledged to strengthen the ties of co-operation between the two countries, and look at new areas of mutual interest.



This was the outcome of talks on Monday between President Nana Addo dankwa Akufo-Addo and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the ongoing UK-Africa Investment Summit in London.

President Akufo-Addo thanked his counterpart for the willingness of the British Government to work with Ghana on the basis of trade and investment co-operation, and not on aid-based relations.

He said his government, over the past three years worked hard to put Ghana’s economy back on track, thus creating a business-friendly environment that led to Ghana becoming the largest source of foreign-direct investment in West Africa.

“It is an exciting time to be in Ghana and to do business in the country. The prospects for Ghana’s, and, indeed, Africa’s development in the 21st century are immense. British participation in that development would be very welcome,” he added.

Mr Johnson lauded the longstanding relations between Ghana and UK, and commended President Akufo-Addo for improving and making Ghana’s economy one of the fastest growing in the world.

He said the UK was an obvious partner of choice for education, trade and technology, saying his country was the “ultimate one-stop shop” and “very much the partner of today, of tomorrow and decades to come.”

GNA