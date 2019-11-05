news, story, article

By Eunice Hilda Ampomah, GNA

Accra, Nov. 5, GNA – Mrs Imane Ouaadil, the Moroccan Ambassador to Ghana, Tuesday, held discussions with the Management of the Ghana News Agency (GNA) towards strengthening the socio-economic relations between her country and Ghana.

This would be done through the sharing of quality information between the GNA and its Moroccan counterpart - the Moroccan News Agency (MAP), in the spirit of the Pan-African agenda to promote unity and integration for continental prosperity.

Backing President Akufo-Addo’s vision for seeking African solutions to African problems, Mrs. Ouaadil said credible media houses, such as the GNA and MAP were well-positioned to bring their peoples together for better understanding and to explore trade and investment opportunities in their mutual interests.

The discussions were held during a working visit by the Ambassador to the headquarters of the GNA in Accra, with Mr Albert Kofi Owusu, the General Manager, leading his side.

Ambassador Ouaadil praised the warm relations between the leaders of the two nations, saying King Mohammed VI was very passionate about building partnerships with his African counterparts.

In view of this, the King was one of the first foreign leaders ( in February 2017) to visit President Akufo-Addo when he assumed office in January 2017.

During the three-day working visit, the leaders signed 27 bilateral agreements in the areas of agriculture, trade and industry, energy, foreign affairs and regional integration, and education, among others. Twenty private sector organisations also signed cooperation agreements.

“It is worth noting that Morocco and Ghana have had long standing relations among our leaders since Ghana’s independence, but we seem to know very little about each other because of the language barrier,” she said.

“It is unfortunate that Africa still feels the impact of colonisation, but there is so much happening in our countries today that we have to build the bridges and advance our progress”.

She spoke of plans to facilitate organised media visits to Morocco for journalists to experience the socio-economic and political transformation to write accurate stories to aid well-informed decisions by citizens and investors.

“At the training, economic journalists would be equipped to attract investors with their news stories, and political writers would be equipped to promote democracy and development with their news reportage,” she added.

Mr Owusu highlighted the important role the GNA with other news agencies, played in promoting continental integration and prosperity.

It was, therefore, working towards upgrading its news processing and dissemination technologies, while strengthening its partnerships with its counterparts across the globe to share information that focused on nation building and fostering a better world for all citizens.

“We focus on bringing the problems of societies, especially from the remote areas, where other media institutions have no interest into the spotlight for them to receive the needed support,” he said.

He lauded the Atlantic Federation of African News Agencies (FAAPA), which is hosted by the MAP, for offering training opportunities to journalists in the GNA to build their capacities.

