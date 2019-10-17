news, story, article

By Francis Ameyibor, GNA Special Correspondent, Dakar Senegal



Dakar (Senegal), Oct. 17, GNA – Ghana has rolled out modalities to strengthen bilateral relations with Cape Verde; Mrs Gloria Poku, Ghana's Ambassador to Senegal who also has additional responsibilities over the Gambia and Cape Verde has stated.

Mrs Poku told the Ghana News Agency later in an interview in Dakar, Senegal after presenting her Letters of Credence to President Jorge Carlos Fonseca of Cape Verde at the Presidential Palace in Praia.

She reiterated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s commitment for the two countries to begin the process of developing stronger ties, as well as exploring areas of co-operation to the mutual benefits of their citizens.

She said presenting the Letters of Credence would deepen cooperation between the two countries as they explored in the areas of fisheries and tourism, for which Cape Verde is noted, through the sharing of expertise and best practices.

Mrs Poku recounted President Akufo-Addo’s, meeting in 2017 with his Cape Verdean counterpart, President Fonseca, at the Presidential palace, in Praia, at which the two Presidents expressed concern about the low volumes of trade between Ghana and Cape Verde, which amounted to $5 million in 2013, but reduced to less than $200,000 in 2016.

“As the Ghanaian Ambassador, I am going to work with the Cape Verdean Authorities to enhance trade and business collaborations between the two countries for our mutual benefit.

“We should also try to increase the volumes of trade between our two countries, as this would create jobs, and boost incomes for our two peoples,” she said.

President Fonseca recounted the progressive relations between the two countries stressing the need for Cape Verde and Ghana to search for ways to co-operate.

“I have no doubt, that, together, we can forge a new, strong partnership for cooperation between our two nations for the mutual benefit of our two peoples,” the President stated.

Ambassador Mrs Poku also discussed areas of bilateral cooperation between Ghana and Cape Verde with the President and other Ministers of some of the Frontline Ministries.

GNA