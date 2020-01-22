news, story, article

Accra, Jan 22, GNA - A preliminary investigation team has been constituted to investigate the cause of the overrun of a Ghana Air force aircraft CASA C295 on the apron at the Air Force Base, in Accra, on Wednesday morning.



They are to come out with their report within 48 hours, the Public Relations Directorate of the Ghana Armed Forces said in a statement, copied to the Ghana News Agency.

There was no casualty to any crew member and anybody, it said, while there were also no passengers on board, the aircraft with registration number GHF552.

The statement, signed by Colonel Eric Aggrey-Quashie, the Director of Public Relations, said the manufacturers of the aircraft, Airbus, had been notified of the incident, which occurred during a routine engine run at 1110 hours.

“They are expected to fly in a team to join the Ghanaian counterparts for a thorough assessment of the aircraft damage,” it said. “It is worthy to note that the aircraft is recoverable”.

The CASA C295 aircraft, manufactured in November 2015 and delivered in February 2016, was due for a mandatory check in November 2019.

However, it had been non-operational since October 2019, the statement said.

“The Ghana Armed Forces wishes to assure the public, and especially its clientele, that the Ghana Air Force is still operational and its activities have not been affected by this incident.

“The moral of personnel is high and all are going about their normal activities”.

GNA