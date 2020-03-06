news, story, article

By Edward Williams, GNA



Hohoe (V/R), March 06, GNA - A total of 710 students from 24 Basic, Junior High Schools (JHS) and Senior High Schools (SHS) eight groups of artisans and traders have marked Ghana's 63rd Independence Day celebrations at the Hohoe Sports Stadium with a march past.

The 2020 celebrations, which was on the theme, "Consolidating Our Gains" is to mark the country's independence from colonial rule on March 06, 1957.

A guard mounted by four contingents made up of 100 male students from the Hohoe E. P SHS, Royal Rangers and the Momo Montessori Cadet and a Mass band were inspected by Mr. Andrews Teddy Ofori, the Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Madam Gladys Amenyah, Municipal Education Director, Mr. John Peter Amewu, Minister for Energy and the Parliamentary Candidate for Hohoe Constituency and Chief Superintendent Jonathan A. Lamptey, Hohoe Divisional Commander of the Ghana Police Service.

Mr. Ofori, in his address said Ghana had come a long way with many successes chalked amid the numerous challenges it faced adding that "our achievements have come from the many sacrifices and services that we have all rendered not only from those in high places but the everyday people of our great nation".

He said the annual celebration was to remember the selfless efforts and gains chalked by forebearers in their struggle to attain independence, which threw a challenge to the citizenry to reflect on their efforts and contributions towards the development of the nation.

Mr. Ofori reminded the youth especially students about the sacrifices made by Ghana's founding fathers adding that "it is important to know that independence was not achieved on a silver platter as some have to shed their blood during the struggle".

He said despite the significant gains in the delivery of health care services, education, social services and rural development and quality of life of the citizenry, negative practices such as lateness to work and absenteeism, rumour mongering, character assassination and beating of war drums still persisted and must be addressed.

The MCE noted that the negative practices bred apathy, which obstructed progress and added that there was the need to urgently eradicate the negative tendencies and practices for the desired rapid and sustained "forward march of the nation".

He said the Municipality continued to witness enormous infrastructural development such as construction of a warehouse, modern abattoir, classroom blocks for basic, senior high schools and 200 lockable stores at the Hohoe Central Market in it's 40 years of existence.

Mr. Ofori said a number of interventions such as increased number of schools under the School Feeding Programme and Free Senior High School had also been instituted to support parents and encouraged school children to enroll into, remain and complete basic and senior high education.

He said the performance of schools in the Municipality in the 2019 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) had witnessed tremendous improvement with 16 out of 77 schools recording a 100 per cent pass rate while no school recorded a zero per cent in all subjects.

An award was presented to Master Hotor Prosper, a student of Bishop Herman College and past student of the St. Francis Demonstration Junior High School (JHS) in Hohoe for being a recipient of the 2019 Presidential Award.

The occasion was graced by Madame Dzigbordi Atti, La Dèputèe de Danyi (Member of Parliament, Dayi) in the Togo Republic, Togbe Gblorkpor, Chief of Yikpa, Togo, Mr. Koku Foli, District Chief Executive (DCE) for Danyi, Togo, as special guests.

